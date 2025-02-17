Ayesha Curry outshines Steph in sheer, sparkly jeans and ab-teasing fur coat
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry usually upstages him with her fits when they go out. NBA All-Star weekend in the Bay Area was no different.
Ayesha, 35, has been rocking her looks lately like her “Dirty 30” cowgirl fit for Steph’s sister Sydel’s birthday, and her stunning San Francisco Ballet gown, and her selfie while flashing a giant diamond ring.
While accompanying Steph, 36, back to Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, for the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, Ayesha slayed a skintight fit despite it being “uncomfortable.” She then showed off a picture with a little too much PDA with a tongue kiss with Steph. Her fit however, certainly stood out with sheer, sparkly jeans and an ab-revealing top.
RELATED: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike together
Steph wasn’t so bad himself, but Ayesha as usual stood out the most.
The couple has been married since 2011 and have four kids together: Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby Caius, born in May of 2024.
In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Ayesha revealed one thing that annoys her about her husband, while Steph talked about a hidden passion he’s had since high school that Ayesha had no idea about.
While Ayesha outshined Steph in the fit department, Steph went out and got his second All-Star Game MVP on Sunday. They both still got it.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock