Steph Curry reveals hidden passion wife Ayesha never knew before
Stephen Curry was 15 and Ayesha Curry was 14 when they met as teenagers in North Carolina. They’ve since gotten married in 2011 and have four adorable kids together. After all those years, Steph just revealed something Ayesha never knew about him.
While it’s basketball season right now and Steph is doing his thing with the Golden State Warriors making his 11th All-Star team, Ayesha has been taking care of the kids including baby Caius, who was born in May. Mom and son just went on a hike together where she showed off a rare picture of him. She’s also been crushing her fits like her dress for a wine business date with Steph’s sister Sydel Curry, and posing with her husband for a Vanity Fair article while glammed out on the couch.
Speaking of the Vanity Fair article, Steph talked about a hidden passion of his since high school that Ayesha shockingly had no idea about.
“Stephen: I think if I had more time in high school, I probably would have done school plays. I did a theater production class though. I was one of those black-shirt kids running around on the stage.
Ayesha: Wait, I never heard this before. How do I not know this? You were a stagehand?
Stephen: Chad Fair was my theater production teacher.
Ayesha: Mr. Fair was your theater teacher?
Stephen: It was an elective, and I had no idea what I was getting myself into, but it was kind of cool.”
He probably was the quickest stagehand in history. He most likely chose the right career path, though, in the long run.
Their four kids are also growing up so fast with Riley, 12; Ryan, 9; Canon, 6; and newborn Caius.
After all the years together, something Ayesha never knew is now something lots of people will know about Steph.
