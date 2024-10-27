Ayesha Curry spoils Stephen Curry before games with incredible feasts
Stephen Curry is one of the best NBA players of his generation. And, as they say, behind every great man is a greater woman. Ayesha Curry is living proof.
The Golden State Warriors star takes the court night in and night out and always comes up in the clutch. He even came through for Team USA during the 2024 Paris Olympics to help lift the team to a gold medal victory by completely taking over the game.
But what is Steph's secret sauce? Ayesha's home cooking.
After opening the season with two consecutive road games, the Warriors return to the Bay Area for their home opener against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.
In anticipation of the big game at the Chase Center, Ayesha shared just how much she spoils Steph with his pre-game meals at home.
Ayesha whipped up a garlic and herb tomahawk steak, creamy basil ravioli with blistered candied tomatoes, sweet corn, and grilled prawns. That is surf and turf done right.
Of course, Ayesha has written two cookbooks: The Seasoned Life and The Full Plate. She has also appeared on several cooking shows and hosted her show on the Food Network, Ayesha's Home Kitchen.
It's safe to say Steph is a lucky man. We'll see how the home meal pays off on Sunday night.
Tip-off between the Clippers and Warriors is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.
