Stephen Curry rocks Dwyane Wade’s 'Purple Stingray' sneakers on Warriors bench

The Golden State superstar paid tribute to the Miami Heat Hall of Famer while he sat out on Wednesday night.

Matt Ryan

Nov 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at Chase Center.
Nov 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at Chase Center. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry’s sneaker tribute tour continued in Miami even though the Golden State Warriors superstar didn’t play, he paid tribute to Miami Heat Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade with some incredible-looking kicks.

Curry and Under Armour broke up after partnering since 2013, leaving him as a sneaker free agent and he’s been rocking a lot of different looks to arenas lately to honor some of the game’s legends.

We saw him in some Kobe 6 “Mambacita” PEs to honor both the late Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi Bryant that Vanessa Bryant was loving seeing. He then crushed some Reebok Shaqnosis kicks for Shaquille O’Neal and changed into some custom Nike Penny 2s for Penny Hardaway while at the Orlando Magic where the two were teammates from 1993-1996.

Steph Curr
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) greets fans before the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

On Wednesday in a back-to-back for the Warriors, Curry didn’t play but he crushed the Li-Ning Way of Wade 1 “Purple Stingray“ sneakers to honor D-Wade.

Those are super dope.

He was seen on the bench in them during the game.

Steph Curr
Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Without him — and Jimmy Butler — the Warriors would fall to the Heat 110-96 to end their road trip and bring their overall record to 9-9.

He did wear his Curry 11s while getting some reps in before the game, however.

Curry
Curry’s sneakers while he warmed up in the arena even though he didn’t play. / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

No doubt, Warriors fans can’t wait to see Curry in whatever shoes back on the court when the team returns home Friday vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.

What will he walk into the arena in next?

Stephen Curr
Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

