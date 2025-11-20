Stephen Curry rocks Dwyane Wade’s 'Purple Stingray' sneakers on Warriors bench
Stephen Curry’s sneaker tribute tour continued in Miami even though the Golden State Warriors superstar didn’t play, he paid tribute to Miami Heat Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade with some incredible-looking kicks.
Curry and Under Armour broke up after partnering since 2013, leaving him as a sneaker free agent and he’s been rocking a lot of different looks to arenas lately to honor some of the game’s legends.
We saw him in some Kobe 6 “Mambacita” PEs to honor both the late Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi Bryant that Vanessa Bryant was loving seeing. He then crushed some Reebok Shaqnosis kicks for Shaquille O’Neal and changed into some custom Nike Penny 2s for Penny Hardaway while at the Orlando Magic where the two were teammates from 1993-1996.
On Wednesday in a back-to-back for the Warriors, Curry didn’t play but he crushed the Li-Ning Way of Wade 1 “Purple Stingray“ sneakers to honor D-Wade.
Those are super dope.
He was seen on the bench in them during the game.
Without him — and Jimmy Butler — the Warriors would fall to the Heat 110-96 to end their road trip and bring their overall record to 9-9.
He did wear his Curry 11s while getting some reps in before the game, however.
No doubt, Warriors fans can’t wait to see Curry in whatever shoes back on the court when the team returns home Friday vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.
What will he walk into the arena in next?
