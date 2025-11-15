Vanessa Bryant sends message to Stephen Curry wearing Kobe Proto 6 Nike kicks
Stephen Curry made a statement with his kicks before his first game since he and Under Armour broke up after partnering since 2013, leaving him as a sneaker free agent. The Golden State Warriors superstar made Friday night extra special when he busted out the Kobe Bryant Nike shoes and then had himself another incredible night. Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant made sure to show him the love for it.
On Wednesday night, Curry dropped 46 points on the San Antonio Spurs in his final game with his Curry brand under the Under Armour umbrella where he had the perfect 6-7 joke afterward, and his wife Ayesha Curry melted over a video of him.
Curry and the Warriors were back against the Spurs in Texas two days later for an NBA Cup group stage game where Steph rocked the special Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita” edition shoes that honored Kobe and Vanessa’s daughter Gigi Bryant who was also killed with dad in the 2020 helicopter crash.
Vanessa, 43, would share the above video, and then the below post on her Instagram Stories showing her love for Curry’s gesture with the 🙏🏽 emoji.
And what the 37-year-old Curry did after wearing them in warmups certainly would’ve made the late, great Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe extremely proud as he dropped 49 points on the Spurs this time, including the game-winning free throws in a 109-108 Warriors victory.
It may be the end of an era for Steph with Under Armour, but what an awesome moment in the Nikes to honor Kobe and Gigi.
