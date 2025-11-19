Stephen Curry has Shaq, Penny tribute in sneakers choice for Warriors vs. Magic
Stephen Curry went viral last week after he rocked some Kobe Bryant sneakers before a game. Tonight, he paid tribute to Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway with his kicks before the Golden State Warriors took on the Orlando Magic on the road.
Curry and Under Armour broke up after partnering since 2013, leaving him as a sneaker free agent. In his first Golden State Warriors game after he went with the Kobe 6 “Mambacita” PEs that honored Kobe and Vanessa’s daughter Gigi Bryant in an awesome move. Even Vanessa showed Curry some love for that choice.
All he did on that night was drop 49 on the San Antonio Spurs.
On Tuesday night in Orlando, Curry first strolled in with the Reebok Shaqnosis kicks.
He’d then change into the Nike Penny 2s while warming up.
What a sweet nod to the former Magic teammates who electrified the city from 1993-1996 until Shaq left for the Los Angeles Lakers and eventually teamed up with Kobe.
Curry is one-of-a-kind and still balling at 37 in his 17th NBA season with the Warriors.
Like Shaq, he has four rings to his name. He’s playing like he wants to add a fifth, too.
What shoes will Curry break out next?
