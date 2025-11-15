The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry rocks iconic Nike kicks after Under Armour breakup for Warriors-Spurs

In his first game since the partnership ended, Curry made a statement with his sneakers.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at Chase Center. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry and Under Armour broke up after partnering since 2013, leaving him as a sneaker free agent. In his first Golden State Warriors game since, he went with the late-great Kobe Bryant and Nike.

Curry dropped 46 points in his final game in UA sneakers on Wednesday where he had the perfect 6-7 joke afterward, and his wife Ayesha Curry melted over a video of him after the game.

Curry in his last game in Under Armour sneakers. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Curry and the Warriors had a group stage game of the NBA Cup at the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, and instead of his own Curry brand sneakers for UA, the 37-year-old four-time champ rocked the Kobe 6 “Mambacita” editions for his daughter Gigi.

RELATED: Steph Curry has touching gesture to young Warriors fan before 46 points vs. Spurs

It was cool to see but strange at the same time, and more importantly, signified an end of an era for Curry and UA.

RELATED: Jimmy Butler's outrageous hair has Stephen Curry losing his mind when he sees it

Curry made an estimated $300 million in his time with the athletic appereal company. He was the biggest NBA name by far with the company that also has the likes of Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies, and Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL.

If there was a way to go out, Curry certainly made a statement with his Nike Kobe kicks honoring Gigi Bryant.

San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) enters Frost Bank Center before a game against the San Antonio Spurs. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

