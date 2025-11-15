Stephen Curry rocks iconic Nike kicks after Under Armour breakup for Warriors-Spurs
Stephen Curry and Under Armour broke up after partnering since 2013, leaving him as a sneaker free agent. In his first Golden State Warriors game since, he went with the late-great Kobe Bryant and Nike.
Curry dropped 46 points in his final game in UA sneakers on Wednesday where he had the perfect 6-7 joke afterward, and his wife Ayesha Curry melted over a video of him after the game.
Curry and the Warriors had a group stage game of the NBA Cup at the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, and instead of his own Curry brand sneakers for UA, the 37-year-old four-time champ rocked the Kobe 6 “Mambacita” editions for his daughter Gigi.
RELATED: Steph Curry has touching gesture to young Warriors fan before 46 points vs. Spurs
It was cool to see but strange at the same time, and more importantly, signified an end of an era for Curry and UA.
RELATED: Jimmy Butler's outrageous hair has Stephen Curry losing his mind when he sees it
Curry made an estimated $300 million in his time with the athletic appereal company. He was the biggest NBA name by far with the company that also has the likes of Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies, and Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL.
If there was a way to go out, Curry certainly made a statement with his Nike Kobe kicks honoring Gigi Bryant.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss