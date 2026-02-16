Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha Crushes Black Leather Pants Fit Matching Michelle Obama

Stephen Curry wasn’t the star of this All-Star Game on Sunday as he was injured, but it was his wife who stole the show with her head-turning fit while posing next to former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The Golden State Warriors 37-year-old superstar Curry made his 12th All-Star team, but a lingering knee issue has kept him off the court since January 30. Brandon Ingram of the Toronto Raptors took his place.

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; eam USA Stripes guard Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors reacts in game two during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That wasn’t stopping Steph and Ayesha from attending the game and festivities in Los Angeles. On Friday night, Ayesha’s skintight fit at a party certainly grabbed headlines (see related link above).

The Currys and the Obamas

Steph was then seen at the game with former U.S. President Barack Obama, who is a big basketball fan and has welcomed Steph and the Warriors in the White House after winning their first title in 2015.

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stripes guard Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors and former United States president Barack Obama talk before game two during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Then it was Ayesha and Michelle joining Steph and Barack for a photo. For the All-Star Game last year at home in the Bay Area, Ayesha rocked an “uncomfortable” look as she said. This time, she rocked an all-black look in leather pants matching Michelle.

President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/QHheHJdEGL — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2026

That’s an iconic photo and two power couples.

While Steph didn’t play, he’s expected to return from “runner’s knee” on February 19 against the Boston Celtics.

Curry’s movie

Curry’s animated film “GOAT” is being premeired in different cities. He and Ayesha stunned on the red carpet in Los Angeles before the All-Star Game.

