Steve Sarkisian has competition as Loreal flexes men's Louis V fit in Paris
The First Lady of Texas Longhorns football Loreal Sarkisian may need to change her name to the Louis Vuitton Don.
Loreal is in France enjoying Paris Fashion Week and has been providing some up-close looks at the new Louis Vuitton collections for Winter and Fall 2025 after flying out to Europe in style with her Louis V luggage.
She pulled up to a a Re-See for the collection, which showcases the looks that were on display during the runway show and gives editors, buyers, stylists, and VIP clients a close look at pieces in a more relaxed environment before they make it to stores and the media.
After the Re-See, Loreal showcased her most recent Louis Vuitton look which came from the men's collection. She completed the swagged-out look with a $2,800 Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami Alma BB bag.
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian may be the best-dressed head coach in college football thanks to Loreal, but could he rock the Louis V like her? Don't count on it.
The men's Fall-Winter 2025 show was a collab between Pharrell and Japanese designer Nigo.
The Louis Vuitton runway show brought out several A-listers to Paris Fashion Week to check out the latest collection, including Idris Elba, Adrien Brody, Travis Scott, and Shaboozey.
With Loreal enjoying France for Paris Fashion Week, we'll have to see what show she pulls up to next.
