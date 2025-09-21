The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian’s daughter wows in Texas cowboy boots fit in sweet moment with dad

The Longhorns coach’s daughter from his previous marriage was there to support dad and the Longhorns on Saturday.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian holds up his horns while entering Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before a game against the Sam Houston State Bearkats.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian holds up his horns while entering Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before a game against the Sam Houston State Bearkats. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns had a dominant win on Saturday, 55-0, over the Sam Houston State BearKats. Before the game he had a touching moment with his daughter who rocked her game-day fit.

While Steve has a new baby boy with wife Loreal Sarkisian where he was just seen having a heartwarming moment holding him, he was previously married before and has three kids with his ex Stephanie Sarkisian.

Dec 3, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Steve Sarkisian (second from right) poses with his family at a press conference to announce his hiring as Southern California Trojans football coach with his son Brady Sarkisian, daughters Ashley and Taylor, and his then wife Stephanie. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 51-year-old coach was married to Stephanie from 1997 to 2015 and has daughters Taylor and Ashley, and son named Brady.

While on his way into Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s game, Steve spotted his daughter Ashley and they had a moment sharing a hug. She also rocked a very Texas fit with the miniskirt and white cowboy boots.

Maybe she got some fashion tips from Loreal the stylist as Loreal crushed her burnt-orange heels and her own miniskirt on Saturday.

It was certainly a winning day in the Sarkisian household with Loreal and Ashley at the game crushing their game-day fits, and Steve and the Longhorns taking care of business on the field in a big way.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team on to the field before a game against the Sam Houston State Bearkats. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

