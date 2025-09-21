Steve Sarkisian’s daughter wows in Texas cowboy boots fit in sweet moment with dad
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns had a dominant win on Saturday, 55-0, over the Sam Houston State BearKats. Before the game he had a touching moment with his daughter who rocked her game-day fit.
While Steve has a new baby boy with wife Loreal Sarkisian where he was just seen having a heartwarming moment holding him, he was previously married before and has three kids with his ex Stephanie Sarkisian.
RELATED: Arch Manning’s mom mad about his touchdown celebration taunt in Texas win
The 51-year-old coach was married to Stephanie from 1997 to 2015 and has daughters Taylor and Ashley, and son named Brady.
While on his way into Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s game, Steve spotted his daughter Ashley and they had a moment sharing a hug. She also rocked a very Texas fit with the miniskirt and white cowboy boots.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal slays fit next to Texas basketball coach Sydney Carter
Maybe she got some fashion tips from Loreal the stylist as Loreal crushed her burnt-orange heels and her own miniskirt on Saturday.
Ashley is a law school student at Texas herself. She’s a pretty private with just over 2k Instagram followers and by request only. S
It was certainly a winning day in the Sarkisian household with Loreal and Ashley at the game crushing their game-day fits, and Steve and the Longhorns taking care of business on the field in a big way.
