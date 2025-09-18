Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal slays fit next to Texas basketball coach Sydney Carter
Both Loreal Sarkisian and her Texas Longhorns coach husband Steve Sarkisian are super busy. Loreal is trying to be a new mom while working her job as a stylist while Steve is in the middle of the season. Loreal managed to find some time to pose with another Texas coach in assistant basketball coach Sydney Carter in an epic photo of the two Texas fashion queens.
The 39-year-old Loreal didn’t travel to Columbus, Ohio, for Week 1’s Texas loss at the Ohio State Buckeyes, but she did show off her fit while holding baby Amays. She’d also send a positive message to fans following the loss.
She did show up and show out for the first home game in Austin where she rocked a white minidress while posing in the end zone on the field, and then followed it up for last weekend’s win in a daring dress that was burnt-orange perfection.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian shares heart-melting pic of Texas coach hubby Steve with their baby
While she’s doing that, Loreal is balancing her work and home life, visiting a client during an NFL game, and then attending an event where she posed with the 34-year-old Carter.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal shares their baby's Texas football onesies
Like Loreal, Carter sure knows to hook ‘em with her game-day fits like her all-white furry one during the NCAA tournament.
After all that, Loreal dropped a video on Instagram Stories and said how tough it is being a coach’s wife with a baby:
“I am so happy to be a mom. I’ve been trying to stay up before Coach gets home so that I can actually see him. But as of late, he has seen me every day and every night, and I have not seen much of him because me and baby are super tired by the time he gets home. So I am bringing him lunch so that we can hang out and enjoy some time together. Just the sacrifices you make as a coach’s wife.”
At least she can make the home games and bring him lunch from time to time in between days like having a fit competition with coach Carter.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career