Loreal Sarkisian shares heart-melting pic of Texas coach hubby Steve with their baby
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns got the first win of the season at home in Austin, Texas, last Saturday, and then he got another “W” at home in a special moment with his new baby boy his wife just shared.
After a disappointing opening game loss when then No. 1 Texas fell 14-7 to the now No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, the team got back on track with a 38-7 defeat of the San Jose Spartans.
While his wife Loreal Sarkisian didn’t make the trip to Columbus, Ohio, she did show off her Texas spirit in an empty Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium with her and Steve’s first child, Amays, with her and her fire fit.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal crushes all-denim fit at NFL game day after Texas’ win
Loreal did show up for the home win, crushing a white minidress and some amazing silver boots. Now, she shared on Instagram a moment she had with Steve after the win. She wrote, “Every win feels bigger when we share it together, and every challenge feels lighter when we face it as one. Forever proud of us.”
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal rocks Daisy Dukes, stealth Texas flair on cowboy hat
Within her photos, she has the sweetest one with Steve with baby Amays that will melt your heart.
The 39-year-old stylist Loreal and the 51-year-old football coach Steve have been married since 2020. They reconciled after filing for divorce in 2024, and now have a beautiful and healthy baby boy after some “scary” moments during the pregnancy and birth Loreal revealed.
Amays has his adorable Longhorns onesies for game days, and dad hopes he can get win No. 2 for him when Texas takes on UTEP on Saturday.
