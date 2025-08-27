Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal reveals ‘very scary’ pregnancy details for first time
Loreal Sarkisian is now a happy and healthy mother of a baby boy with Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian. For the first time, she talked about just how scary things got during her pregnancy and childbirth.
The stylist and the football coach have been married since 2020, and she’s gone viral during games with her different fits like her all-white denim cowgirl look, and her fire burnt orange leather Texas skirt while crushing her husband before a playoff game.
Mom is back to work and busy with her job, even showing off baby boy Amays with her on a private jet trip.
While she’s had many sleepless nights as she said, nothing can compare to her journey to motherhood as she revealed for the first time her “very scary” moments before and after hers and Steve’s son was born.
Loreal would talk about how hard it was to get pregnant and when it finally happened she was so excited, but it quickly turned into a “miserable” situation that “sucked.” She had to be bed-riddden in the hospital for hers and the baby’s sake, and when he was being born prematurely she was rushed into surgery. She almost broke down in tears recounting how she didn’t know if either of the them were going to make it through alive. Fortunately, they both survived the ordeal and she’s here telling her amazing story. You can watch her tell the story below:
Loreal would post a clip of her video on Instagram and Steve dropped a 💙 on it.
There’s a new little Longhorns fan at home, who no doubt will be styled perfectly by mom as he roots on dad.
No. 1 Texas opens the season this Saturday at No. 3 Ohio State. Where will mom and her miracle baby be watching and rooting on dad?
