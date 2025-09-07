The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal crushes all-denim fit at NFL game day after Texas’ win

The wife of the Longhorns football coach rocks a second football fit of the weekend — this time for the pros.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Loreal Sarkisian went from one fire fit at a college football game to another at an NFL game in the same weekend.

The stylist and wife of Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian is always a game-day hit for Texas as she was on Saturday at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium where her white minidress and elite boots standing in the Texas end zone were better than the game itself vs. San Jose State.

Loreal, 39, and Steve, 51, have been married since 2020 and reconciled after filing for divorce in 2024. They just had their first child, a boy named Amays, who mom showed off a glimpse of in another Texas fit.

Steve Sarkisian, Loreal Sarkisian
Steve and Loreal in the offseason / @lorealsarkisian/Instagram

In a crazy busy weekend for the new mom, Loreal went from Austin to Atlanta where she rocked another fire fit — this time in denim — as she went to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Atlanta Falcons game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

It doesn’t matter what football field she’s on, Loreal is going to get a “W” with her look. Too bad the Falcons didn’t do the same for the home crowd losing in the final minute, 23-20, to the Bucs.

Loreal was there to style a client, but she herself certainly brought it like she did the day before for Texas’ game.

