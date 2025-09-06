The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in white minidress standing in the Texas end zone

The wife of the Longhorns head coach attends the first home game following the loss to Ohio State.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns returned home to the friendly confines of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, after their brutal loss last week to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal showed up and showed out on the field before the game.

Texas plays the San Jose State Spartans in what should be a get-back game after their 14-7 defeat to the Buckeyes as the No. 1 team in the country.

First, the 51-year-old Steve — who the stylist Loreal, 39, helps dress for games — showed up looking very fly himself to fire up the student fans beforehand.

Loreal wasn’t in Columbus, Ohio, last week as she was taking care of the couple’s first child, baby Amays. She showed off a video in a Texas fit at the empty home stadium last week with the baby boy in her arms to show she’s ready for the season.

On Saturday, Loreal certainly brought the Texas heat in a stunning white minidress and some sparkly shoes while looking absolutely amazing. She also had the “A” necklace on for Amays.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

If the team plays half as good as her fit the rest of the season it will be just fine. Steve no doubt was happy to have her back in attendance as well.

Little baby Amays must be at home in his adorable new Longhorns onesies. Today, mom definitely starred on a day dad’s team played.

Steve Sarkisian, Loreal Sarkisian
@lorealsarkisian/Instagram

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

