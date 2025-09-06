Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in white minidress standing in the Texas end zone
The Texas Longhorns returned home to the friendly confines of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, after their brutal loss last week to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal showed up and showed out on the field before the game.
Texas plays the San Jose State Spartans in what should be a get-back game after their 14-7 defeat to the Buckeyes as the No. 1 team in the country.
First, the 51-year-old Steve — who the stylist Loreal, 39, helps dress for games — showed up looking very fly himself to fire up the student fans beforehand.
Loreal wasn’t in Columbus, Ohio, last week as she was taking care of the couple’s first child, baby Amays. She showed off a video in a Texas fit at the empty home stadium last week with the baby boy in her arms to show she’s ready for the season.
On Saturday, Loreal certainly brought the Texas heat in a stunning white minidress and some sparkly shoes while looking absolutely amazing. She also had the “A” necklace on for Amays.
If the team plays half as good as her fit the rest of the season it will be just fine. Steve no doubt was happy to have her back in attendance as well.
Little baby Amays must be at home in his adorable new Longhorns onesies. Today, mom definitely starred on a day dad’s team played.
