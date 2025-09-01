The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal flexes all-white Daisy Dukes fit after bad Texas loss

The coach’s wife at least had a winning look after the Longhorns fell at the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

It was a disastrous start to the season for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. His wife at least followed up the team’s loss with a winning look on Labor Day.

Texas was ranked No. 1 heading into Saturday’s showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes and Loreal certainly was excited the day before with her burnt-orange flair fit with the couple’s new baby in her arms, but much-hyped quarterback Arch Manning and the team faltered, losing 14-7 in Columbus, Ohio.

Steve Sarkisia
It was a rough day at the office for Loreal’s husband on Saturday. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal gives glimpse of baby before Texas-Ohio State game

The day after the team’s brutal loss, Loreal tried to put a positive spin on the end of August with an upbeat message.

On Monday, the stylist Loreal went Labor Day all-white with several fits, but what stood out was her tank top and Daisy Dukes look here in the below video. She wrote, “An All White Affair.”

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian makes statement with burnt orange, white fit for Texas-Ohio State

She’d morph into a white dress, and then some white pants, and then a white minidress.

Texas wishes it could Whiteout the loss in the record books, but they’ll look to bounce back in what should be an easy matchup with the San Jose Spartans at home on Saturday, September 6.

Loreal will no doubt bring her best to the game, but will she be rocking white after Labor Day?

Steve Sarkisian, Loreal Sarkisian
Steve Sarkisian, Loreal Sarkisian / @lorealsarkisian/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion