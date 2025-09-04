Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal rocks Daisy Dukes, stealth Texas flair on cowboy hat
The Texas Longhorns failed to live up to the hype surrounding the Arch Manning era in Week 1. After a disappointing 14-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Longhorns have a chance to boost morale against the San Jose State Spartans.
While the Spartans are an unranked team, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear he's not sleeping on San Jose State.
“I’ve been doing this long enough to know that human nature is human nature, and we can get caught in that trap,” he told reporters. “And so sometimes, you coach them harder."
Cheering on Sarkisian and Longhorns on at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Week 2, his wife, Loreal Sarkisian.
Loreal, known as "The First Lady of Texas Longhorn Football," was noticeably absent during the highly-anticipated Longhorns-Buckeyes showdown.
The 39-year-old welcomed her first child with Sarkisian, a son named Amays, in April. While Loreal immediately returned work, and looked amazing in post-pregnancy outings, she recently opened up her "very scary" birth journey.
However, Loreal made it clear she's ready to return to the sidelines and wow fans with her stylish fits this weekend.
Loreal Sarkisian Posted An Epic Video Announcing Her Return To Game Day Fashion
Loreal, whose known to wow with her outfits before each game, hyped her return to the field ahead of Saturday's showdown.
While rocking Daisy Dukes, a white tank, cowboy boots, and a cowboy hat with the Longhrons logo, she captioned the post, "The wait is over, Game Day Fashion is on the Way 📍XOLO 🤍."
Fans were thrilled at the news. One woman commented, "I am giddy with excitement for season just to see your outfits 😉." Another person wrote, "When the time comes. Those matching fits with Sark and the baby I bet will be 🔥🔥🔥."
Earlier in the day, Loreal teased numerous possible outfits that baby Amays might be wearing for his Longhorns debut this weekend.
