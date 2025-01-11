Loreal Sarkisian shares heartfelt note for Texas, hubby Steve after Ohio State loss
The only one that had a better college football season than Steve Sarkisian would probably be his wife Loreal.
The Texas Longhorns had a fantastic season, but unfortunately it ended abruptly tonight in a heartbreaking loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 28-14, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl when quarterback Quinn Ewers got strip-sacked by defensive end Jack Sawyer with 2:13 left, and he took it house 83 yards to seal the deal.
As far as the Longhorns head coach, 50, and his wife, the beginning of the season started with an announced amicable divorce, but the couple seems to have reconciled, with the duo standing side-by-side together throughout the CFP. Mrs. Sarkisian, affectionately known as the First Lady of Texas Football, has been slaying it with her fits throughout the campaign, and the 39-year-old fashionista took to her Instagram Stories to thank UT fans.
"Thank you EVERYONE for all the love and support for @steve.sarkisian and the team this season," Loreal wrote. "You all are awesome, mean it" with a "Hook 'Em Horns" and orange heart emojis.
The Sarkisians might have not have won a national championship, but the couple ended the season getting through a tumultuous year together to hopefully be stronger for one another. That could be worth more to them than a natty... at least until next season.
