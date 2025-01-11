The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Loreal Sarkisian shares heartfelt note for Texas, hubby Steve after Ohio State loss

The Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. His wife penned the perfect post to thank UT fans.

Matthew Graham

Jan 1, 2025: Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Jan 1, 2025: Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The only one that had a better college football season than Steve Sarkisian would probably be his wife Loreal.

The Texas Longhorns had a fantastic season, but unfortunately it ended abruptly tonight in a heartbreaking loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 28-14, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl when quarterback Quinn Ewers got strip-sacked by defensive end Jack Sawyer with 2:13 left, and he took it house 83 yards to seal the deal.

Steve Sarkisian, Loreal Sarkisian
Dec. 21, 2024: Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian embraces his wife, Loreal, after beating Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoffs / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As far as the Longhorns head coach, 50, and his wife, the beginning of the season started with an announced amicable divorce, but the couple seems to have reconciled, with the duo standing side-by-side together throughout the CFP. Mrs. Sarkisian, affectionately known as the First Lady of Texas Football, has been slaying it with her fits throughout the campaign, and the 39-year-old fashionista took to her Instagram Stories to thank UT fans.

"Thank you EVERYONE for all the love and support for @steve.sarkisian and the team this season," Loreal wrote. "You all are awesome, mean it" with a "Hook 'Em Horns" and orange heart emojis.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram
Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

The Sarkisians might have not have won a national championship, but the couple ended the season getting through a tumultuous year together to hopefully be stronger for one another. That could be worth more to them than a natty... at least until next season.

Loreal Sarkisian, Steve Sarkisian
Dec. 7, 2024: Texas Football head coach Steve Sarkisian poses with his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, before the SEC Championship game. / @lorealsarkisian/Instagram

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

