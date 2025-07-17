Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal is post-baby glam perfection in denim minidress
Loreal Sarkisian is balancing being a new mom and work as a stylist. She‘s also crushing her own fits along the way.
The 39-year-old wife of the Texas Longhorns 51-year-old head football coach just had their first child in early April, a baby boy. She just showed off the first glimpse of Amays while working, too.
With football season around the corner, no doubt Loreal will be bringing the Texas heat to Longhorns games like last season where she wowed with looks like her burnt orange leather skirt, and her white denim cowgirl stunner.
But before then, she showed off a denim minidress in glam perfection with a powerful life message to her followers: “The beautiful thing about life is that you can always change, grow, and get better. One of the most courageous things you can do is identify yourself, know who you are, and believe in where you'd like to go....”
She rocked that look as she always does.
Steve and Loreal have been married since 2020 and reconciled after jointly filing for divorce in the summer of last year.
There’s only a little over a month until Texas takes the field, but football or not, we can’t wait to see what look Loreal will bring next.
