Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal is post-baby glam perfection in denim minidress

The 39-year-old wife of the Texas Longhorns football coach crushes her latest look while sharing a powerful message about “change.”

Matt Ryan

Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, holds up the sign of the horns in the endzone before the game at Royal Memorial Stadium.
Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, holds up the sign of the horns in the endzone before the game at Royal Memorial Stadium. / Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Loreal Sarkisian is balancing being a new mom and work as a stylist. She‘s also crushing her own fits along the way.

The 39-year-old wife of the Texas Longhorns 51-year-old head football coach just had their first child in early April, a baby boy. She just showed off the first glimpse of Amays while working, too.

With football season around the corner, no doubt Loreal will be bringing the Texas heat to Longhorns games like last season where she wowed with looks like her burnt orange leather skirt, and her white denim cowgirl stunner.

Loreal Sarkisian and Steve Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

But before then, she showed off a denim minidress in glam perfection with a powerful life message to her followers: “The beautiful thing about life is that you can always change, grow, and get better. One of the most courageous things you can do is identify yourself, know who you are, and believe in where you'd like to go....”

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram
Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

She rocked that look as she always does.

Steve and Loreal have been married since 2020 and reconciled after jointly filing for divorce in the summer of last year.

There’s only a little over a month until Texas takes the field, but football or not, we can’t wait to see what look Loreal will bring next.

Loreal
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

