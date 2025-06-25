Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal dazzles in pricy $2,000 T-shirt redefining new-mom look
It’s Paris Fashion Week 2025 for menswear and new mom and stylist Loreal Sarkisian shared her love of men’s fashion while rocking a super expense T-shirt with a retro vibe.
The wife of the Texas Longhorns football coach is quite the fashionista herself. We’ve seen her rocking fabulous fits like dripping Louis Vuitton in all-black the last time she was in France, and an all-white denim cowgirl getup for a Longhorns game.
After surprising everyone with their baby news with a son — Loreal wasn’t showing much during her pregnancy and they didn’t make a public announcement — she stepped out in some stunning looks like her all-red track suit, and her “happy place” one with a dramatic new style, and looking unrecognizable in a cocktail dress.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free shopping without their baby
Now, while talking about Paris Fashion Week for the men’s spring and summer collections, Loreal was in a $2000 Louis Vuitton Avant Garde T-shirt for the hip mom. The shirt features cassette tapes on it — what us older folks used in the 80s and early 90s to listen to music for those who don’t know.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal shares work photo from hospital with uplifting message
A very cool look.
She also revealed she loves wearing men’s clothing for her fits in looks we’ve seen like this:
Men’s or women’s wear, Loreal is crushing it and redefining mom wear.
