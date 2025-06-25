The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal dazzles in pricy $2,000 T-shirt redefining new-mom look

The wife of the Texas Longhorns coach shows off a cool look with her latest fit.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after winning 31-14 against Kentucky Wildcats during the first half of an NCAA college football game.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after winning 31-14 against Kentucky Wildcats during the first half of an NCAA college football game. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s Paris Fashion Week 2025 for menswear and new mom and stylist Loreal Sarkisian shared her love of men’s fashion while rocking a super expense T-shirt with a retro vibe.

The wife of the Texas Longhorns football coach is quite the fashionista herself. We’ve seen her rocking fabulous fits like dripping Louis Vuitton in all-black the last time she was in France, and an all-white denim cowgirl getup for a Longhorns game.

After surprising everyone with their baby news with a son — Loreal wasn’t showing much during her pregnancy and they didn’t make a public announcement — she stepped out in some stunning looks like her all-red track suit, and her “happy place” one with a dramatic new style, and looking unrecognizable in a cocktail dress.

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free shopping without their baby

Now, while talking about Paris Fashion Week for the men’s spring and summer collections, Loreal was in a $2000 Louis Vuitton Avant Garde T-shirt for the hip mom. The shirt features cassette tapes on it — what us older folks used in the 80s and early 90s to listen to music for those who don’t know.

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal shares work photo from hospital with uplifting message

A very cool look.

She also revealed she loves wearing men’s clothing for her fits in looks we’ve seen like this:

Men’s or women’s wear, Loreal is crushing it and redefining mom wear.

