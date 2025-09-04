Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal shares their baby's Texas football onesies
Things certainly didn’t go Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns’ way in the opener at the Ohio State Buckeyes. His wife is still showing off her Texas pride through their new son’s adorable Longhorns fits, though.
The 39-year-old stylist and the 51-year-old football coach have been married since 2020 and just had their first child in April. Loreal recently revealed the “scary” health issues she and baby Amays had to deal with during her pregnancy and childbirth.
Both mom and baby are now healthy and she showed off a glimpse of him in her fit with burnt-orange flair while overlooking Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium where Texas will be back in action Saturday, September 6, vs. the San Jose State Spartans.
Will Loreal, who was a game-day fit queen last season like her all-white sparkly denim cowgirl stunner in the playoffs, be there to support her husband? It looks like one little Longhorns fan will certainly be dressed up as mom showed off her baby’s adorable future onesie fits.
Loreal the stylist also dresses husband Steve for games. He made a statement before the Buckeyes game with his look, but unfortunately it didn’t carry over onto the field.
It’s still a long season to go for Texas and it can still turn it around. The Longhorns better bring their best, though, the rest of the way like a Loreal fit.
