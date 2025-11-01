Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas-Vanderbilt
The Texas Longhorns are quietly getting better under Arch Manning at quarterback with Steve Sarkisian calling the plays. With a big matchup with the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores at home, they have a chance to make a big leap back into the playoff conversation. At the start of the game, his fashion designer wife Loreal was the story with her fit, however.
Loreal, who just turned 40, is always a game-day hit with her fashion choices. This season she rocked a white dress standing in the end zone, rooted the team on during Paris Fashion Week with the Hook ‘em Horns, and even turned heads in a mismatching non-Texas color fit.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal and her rarely-seen sister stun side-by-side at Diwali
The couple has been married since 2020 and just had their first child with a son named Amays in April. Even he has gotten into the Texas spirit with mom dressing him up.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian ditches hubby Steve in all-black leather fit for Texas F1 Austin
For Saturday’s matchup at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, between 6-2 Texas and 7-1 Vanderbilt, Loreal wowed in a daring denim look with gold buttons. She had a burnt-orange purse as well with a face on it.
It’s another game-day fashion win for Loreal. Will Steve and Texas do the same on the field?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS