Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas-Vanderbilt

For the big matchup in Austin, the coach’s wife doesn’t disappoint with her game-day look.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns are quietly getting better under Arch Manning at quarterback with Steve Sarkisian calling the plays. With a big matchup with the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores at home, they have a chance to make a big leap back into the playoff conversation. At the start of the game, his fashion designer wife Loreal was the story with her fit, however.

Loreal, who just turned 40, is always a game-day hit with her fashion choices. This season she rocked a white dress standing in the end zone, rooted the team on during Paris Fashion Week with the Hook ‘em Horns, and even turned heads in a mismatching non-Texas color fit.

Loreal Sarkisian and Steve Sarkisian
Loreal and Steve during last season. / Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

The couple has been married since 2020 and just had their first child with a son named Amays in April. Even he has gotten into the Texas spirit with mom dressing him up.

Steve Sarkisian
Steve with his son / Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

For Saturday’s matchup at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, between 6-2 Texas and 7-1 Vanderbilt, Loreal wowed in a daring denim look with gold buttons. She had a burnt-orange purse as well with a face on it.

It’s another game-day fashion win for Loreal. Will Steve and Texas do the same on the field?

Steve Sarkisian, Loreal Sarkisian
@lorealsarkisian/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

