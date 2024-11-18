The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sunisa Lee shares gratitude message after TJ Maxx holiday shopping spree

The Olympic medalist has expensive fashion taste, but is also a sucker for a good TJ Maxx deal.

Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Sunisa Lee of the United States reacts after falling off the beam on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
Sunisa Lee may have some lavish tastes in fashion —- but like all of us, she loves a good deal.

Today, the Olympic gold medalist took to her TikTok to share that she went on a shopping spree at the iconic home goods retailer TJ Maxx. During her TJ Maxx outing, Lee decked out her apartment with holiday decorations like Christmas tree throw pillows and a red and white blanket.

She set the vibe of her cozy space with a sugar cookie scented candle. As Lee completed the clip, she faced a mirror, revealing that she filmed most of her video with an iPhone covered up with a candy cane case.

After dropping the video, Lee shared a photo on her Instagram Story, expressing gratitude for the big year she’s had —- including winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, moving to New York City, and being named one of Glamour’s Women of the Year.

”being emotional but sitting in my apt thinking about everything ive been thru this year and i am SO PROUD OF MYSELF for never giving up,” Lee wrote. “im so blessed to be able to live this amazing life with the most amazing people surrounded by me.”

While Lee is evidently a Maxxinisita, she still has an affinity for high fashion. This cute holiday shopping spree came just a day after Lee posted a photo from a Christian Dior haul.

Celebrities: they’re just like us!

