Sunisa Lee's NYC bagel outing with stepsister Shyenne

The two-time Olympic gold medalist moved to New York City earlier this fall and is adjusting to the big city lifestyle well.

Alex Gonzalez

Aug 4, 2024; Paris, France; Sunisa Lee of the United States reacts after winning the bronze medal on uneven bars on the second day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Aug 4, 2024; Paris, France; Sunisa Lee of the United States reacts after winning the bronze medal on uneven bars on the second day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Sunisa Lee is living it up in New York City, and she’s treating her loved ones to the Big Apple experience.

Today, the two-time Olympic gold medalist took to her Instagram Story to reveal that her stepsister Shyenne is visiting her. And of course, while Shyenne is in town, Sunisa had to treat her to a New York tradition — bagels! In a video, Sunisa and Shyenne sit outside enjoying a snack on the patio at the iconic Leon’s Bagels, which Sunisa says is her “fav place.”

Sunisa Lee and her stepsister Shyenne Lee enjoy bagels at a New York City bagel shop

Shyenne shared a photo on her personal story as well. It’s unclear how they decked out their bagels, but it appears they ordered everything bagels with salmon, cream cheese, onion, and capers.

Sunisa Lee and her stepsister Shyenne Lee enjoy bagels at a New York City bagel shop

Sunisa moved to New York City earlier this fall, after the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Since moving there, she’s adjusted to the NYC lifestyle very well — notable with several fabulous outfits during New York Fashion Week. When asked in an interview with Glamour about who Sunisa is outside of gymnastics, she revealed that she would like to dive into the world of fashion.

“She’s fun, she’s energetic, outgoing, very brave,” Suni said of her idealized self. “But not a lot of people see that, and it’s something that I want to expand on more. I think fashion can be a really good way to express yourself.”

Fans know she’s going to kill it in the fashion world — especially as she received that good luck touch from Beyoncé earlier this month.

