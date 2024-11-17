The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sunisa Lee steps out in black leather jacket for major Christian Dior haul

The two-time Olympic gold medalist is adjusting to New York City well with elevated outfits and next-level fashions.

Alex Gonzalez

Aug 4, 2024; Paris, France; Sunisa Lee of the United States reacts after winning the bronze medal on uneven bars on the second day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Aug 4, 2024; Paris, France; Sunisa Lee of the United States reacts after winning the bronze medal on uneven bars on the second day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Sunisa Lee stepped out this Saturday in style.

RELATED: Sunisa Lee amazes in pool-side bikini for SI Swimsuit photoshoot

Earlier today, the two-time Olympic gold medalist shared a mirror selfie dressed in a stylish black leather coat. The coat appeared to encase a black shirt and light blue denim pants. Lee accesorised with a matching black leather purse and completed her look with clear press-on nails — though, these particular nails are noticeably shorter than her usual go-to accessories.

Sunisa Lee / Instagram
Sunisa Lee stuns in an elegant black leather jacket / Sunisa Lee / Instagram

Though it’s not quite clear what exactly she was stepping out for, it appears she spent the day on a shopping spree. In the following photo, Lee showed off a collection of clothes from Christian Dior. Such items included a brown Dior bag, a red shirt reading “J’Adore Dior,” a denim clutch, and and a black Dior shirt.

Sunisa Lee / Instagram
Sunisa Lee shows off collection from Christian Dior / Sunisa Lee / Instagram

Since moving to New York City earlier this fall, Lee has been stepping up her fashion game, frequently sharing snapshots of her next-level looks and outstanding outfits. Lee has also been making memories with friends and family, as evidenced by Instagram photos on bagel sessions with her sister Shyanne, as well as hangouts with makeup artist Bretman Rock.

RELATED: Sunisa Lee shines in angelic all-white corset, tutu fit

Needless to say, Lee is taking well to the Big Apple. One could say she is nailing it!

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury

Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win

Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis

Stealth mode: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ‘College GameDay’

First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion