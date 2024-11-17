Sunisa Lee steps out in black leather jacket for major Christian Dior haul
Sunisa Lee stepped out this Saturday in style.
RELATED: Sunisa Lee amazes in pool-side bikini for SI Swimsuit photoshoot
Earlier today, the two-time Olympic gold medalist shared a mirror selfie dressed in a stylish black leather coat. The coat appeared to encase a black shirt and light blue denim pants. Lee accesorised with a matching black leather purse and completed her look with clear press-on nails — though, these particular nails are noticeably shorter than her usual go-to accessories.
Though it’s not quite clear what exactly she was stepping out for, it appears she spent the day on a shopping spree. In the following photo, Lee showed off a collection of clothes from Christian Dior. Such items included a brown Dior bag, a red shirt reading “J’Adore Dior,” a denim clutch, and and a black Dior shirt.
Since moving to New York City earlier this fall, Lee has been stepping up her fashion game, frequently sharing snapshots of her next-level looks and outstanding outfits. Lee has also been making memories with friends and family, as evidenced by Instagram photos on bagel sessions with her sister Shyanne, as well as hangouts with makeup artist Bretman Rock.
RELATED: Sunisa Lee shines in angelic all-white corset, tutu fit
Needless to say, Lee is taking well to the Big Apple. One could say she is nailing it!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win
Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis
Stealth mode: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ‘College GameDay’
First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look