The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sunisa Lee shines in angelic all-white corset, tutu fit

Olympic champion Sunisa Lee brought some angelic light to spooky season with her stunning all-white fit.

Josh Sanchez

Sunisa Lee of the United States competes on the beam on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
Sunisa Lee of the United States competes on the beam on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

It's been quite the eventful week for USA gymnastics star Sunisa Lee.

After setting the tone for the end of October with a flirty date night look in glasses, Suni stopped by the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City in a stunning, plunging sheer-lace dress with a feathery boa.

She even linked up with Grammy winner Tyla for an adorable selfie at the event.

MORE: Suni Lee stuns in plunging sheer-lace dress when furry coat drops

The Olympic chammpion is now breaking out another stellar look, showing an angelic all-white fit with a corset top and miniskirt to round out the Halloween look.

Suni Lee, Sunisa Lee, USA gymnastics
Suni Lee/Instagram
Suni Lee, Sunisa Lee, USA gymnastics
Suni Lee/Instagram

MORE: Suni Lee stuns in corset top, miniskirt at Charli XCX Sweat Tour

Suni Lee, Sunisa Lee, USA gymnastics
Suni Lee/Instagram

How many letters are in the word devoured?

During her run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 2020 Tokyo Games all-around champion took home a gold in the team all-around, and two bronze medals in the individual all-around and uneven bars finals. The wins took her overall Olympic medal count to 6 (two gold, one silver, three bronze).

Since the Olympics, Lee has been making the rounds at various events including a trip back to her alma mater Auburn to watch some college football and recently stopped by the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

There is nothing Suni can't do, so we'll just have to wait and see what she tries her hand at next.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Red carpet MVP: 6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress

Ahhhh: Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos

Legendary: Vanessa Bryant posts epic Kobe message, video after Dodgers WS win

Speaking of: Ciara celebrates ‘billionaire’ achievement before Steelers game

Spotlight found: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husbands ‘Ohtani’ Dodgers fit

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion