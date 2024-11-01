Sunisa Lee shines in angelic all-white corset, tutu fit
It's been quite the eventful week for USA gymnastics star Sunisa Lee.
After setting the tone for the end of October with a flirty date night look in glasses, Suni stopped by the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City in a stunning, plunging sheer-lace dress with a feathery boa.
She even linked up with Grammy winner Tyla for an adorable selfie at the event.
The Olympic chammpion is now breaking out another stellar look, showing an angelic all-white fit with a corset top and miniskirt to round out the Halloween look.
During her run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 2020 Tokyo Games all-around champion took home a gold in the team all-around, and two bronze medals in the individual all-around and uneven bars finals. The wins took her overall Olympic medal count to 6 (two gold, one silver, three bronze).
Since the Olympics, Lee has been making the rounds at various events including a trip back to her alma mater Auburn to watch some college football and recently stopped by the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
There is nothing Suni can't do, so we'll just have to wait and see what she tries her hand at next.
