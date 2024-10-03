The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sunisa Lee strikes gymnastics poses in fancy fits for ‘Women of the Year’ honor

The gold medalist gymnast crushes on the cover and in photos in Glamour.

Matt Ryan

Sunisa Lee of the United States reacts after winning the bronze medal on uneven bars on the second day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
Sunisa Lee of the United States reacts after winning the bronze medal on uneven bars on the second day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Sunisa Lee moved to New York City to build her brand. It’s certainly working.

Lee followed up her 2020 all-around gold in the Tokyo Games by winning another gold in the team all-around event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The 6-time Olympic medalist decided to move from St. Paul, Minnesota, to the Big Apple shortly after competing in August. Lee has been crushing with her fashion game ever since like in this recent casual corset top, miniskirt mic drop fit, or flexing in an Auburn Tigers jersey and tiny black dress selfie.

RELATED: Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles snap silly photo booth selfies

Now, the 21-year-old gymnast received the honor of being included as one of Glamour magazine’s “Women of the Year”, which consists of a cover photo and spread of the star in some fancy fits like Gucci.

Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee on the cover of Glamour rocking Gucci / Sunisa Lee/Instagram
Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee in Glamour / Sunisa Lee/Instagram
Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee striking a pose / Sunisa Lee/Instagram

RELATED: Simone Biles, Hezly Rivera hilariously show off grip strength

Lee was among several other women honored by the magazine, including some moms of famous stars like Beyoncé and the Kelces.

What an incredible honor for Lee, who has overcome so much in her life including being diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in March 2023. She was forced to abruptly end her sophomore season at Auburn and NCAA gymnastics career.

Lee battled back to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games, and besides the team gold, she took home bronze in individual all-around and bronze in uneven bars.

There’s no doubt this isn’t the last we’ve heard from Lee in the gymnastics or fashion world.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star

Big news: Cameron Brink shares huge engagement news with Eiffel Tower stunners

Proud gf: Livvy Dunne drops epic photodump celebrating WAG rookie season for bf

Respect the game: Angel Reese gets her flowers from Baltimore Ravens All-Pro

Lone bright spot: Lane Kiffin’s daughters Landry, Presley’s fantastic fits during upset

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion