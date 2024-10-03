Sunisa Lee strikes gymnastics poses in fancy fits for ‘Women of the Year’ honor
Sunisa Lee moved to New York City to build her brand. It’s certainly working.
Lee followed up her 2020 all-around gold in the Tokyo Games by winning another gold in the team all-around event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
The 6-time Olympic medalist decided to move from St. Paul, Minnesota, to the Big Apple shortly after competing in August. Lee has been crushing with her fashion game ever since like in this recent casual corset top, miniskirt mic drop fit, or flexing in an Auburn Tigers jersey and tiny black dress selfie.
Now, the 21-year-old gymnast received the honor of being included as one of Glamour magazine’s “Women of the Year”, which consists of a cover photo and spread of the star in some fancy fits like Gucci.
Lee was among several other women honored by the magazine, including some moms of famous stars like Beyoncé and the Kelces.
What an incredible honor for Lee, who has overcome so much in her life including being diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in March 2023. She was forced to abruptly end her sophomore season at Auburn and NCAA gymnastics career.
Lee battled back to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games, and besides the team gold, she took home bronze in individual all-around and bronze in uneven bars.
There’s no doubt this isn’t the last we’ve heard from Lee in the gymnastics or fashion world.
