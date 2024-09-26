Sunisa Lee stuns in casual corset crop top, miniskirt selfie
Sunisa Lee is winning with her fit game like it’s a gymnastics competition.
Lee, fresh off a gold and two bronze medals in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, is fast making a name for herself with her fashion. The 21 year old was glamming it up at New York Fashion Week in stunning dresses, patriotic shirts for bathroom selfies, and posing for an epic photo with fellow Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas.
Her latest look in a casual corset crop top with a miniskirt will score high with the judges.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne reveals how she met and fell for Paul Skenes
It’s clear the In-N-Out Burger cheat day didn’t hurt Lee’s looks at all. She’s truly stunning.
RELATED: Simone Biles' major new career news has fans shaking
Lee has had to overcome so much after winning gold in 2020 Tokyo, battling health issues and more. She’s the first Hmong-American Olympian and first Asian American woman to win the Olympic all-around title.
The six-time Olympic medalist moved to New York City from Minnesota this summer and really appears to be loving the Big Apple while building her brand. She has now amassed 3.4 million followers on Instagram to share her style with, and has major partnerships with brands like Amazon, L'Oréal, Toyota, and SKIMS.
It’s clear Lee continues to slay just as much outside the gym as in it.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh no he didn’t: Kevin Hart next to Shaq, Kevin Durant goes instantly viral
Custom bf boots: Livvy Dunne shows off custom Paul Skenes cowgirl boots
All good: Lane Kiffin spotted with ex-wife in daughter Landry’s TikTok makeover post
Chill look: Anthony Edwards’ way-too-casual red carpet fit that fans are roasting
Bling kicks: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks insane jeweled platform heels