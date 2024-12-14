DiJonai Carrington, Sunisa Lee link up with SI Swimsuit model
The stars were out in full force last night at Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS grand opening in New York City, and a few of our favorite sports girlies linked up for some photos.
At the event was Olympic gold medal gymnast Sunisa Lee, who took quite a few photos and videos during the event. In one photo, she posed with Connecticut Sun guard Dijonai Carrington, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Winnie Harlow.
All three women show off bright smiles, as they get ready to party it up.
Earlier in the night, Lee shared a video of Kardashian as she arrived to the grand opening event. It’s unclear what other festivities took place throughout the night, but it appears there was also a seated dinner portion, featuring a menu with plates like branzino, porterhouse, rigatoni with a vodka sauce, and more.
Lee, Carrington, and Harlow weren’t the only superstars in attendance. Ciara was also at the grand opening, and later shared a carousel of photos of her own. The “Goodies” hitmaker posed for pictures with Teyana Taylor, Nia Long, Cardi B, La La Anthony, Paris Hilton, and of course, Kardashian.
Kardashian herself arrived with a foot scooter, after revealing earlier this month that she broke her foot.
Truly, nothing can get in the way of the slay.
