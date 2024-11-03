Sunisa Lee wows in behind-the-scenes black bikini
Olympic champion Sunisa Lee can do it all.
After setting the tone for the end of October with a flirty date night look in glasses, Suni stopped by the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City in a stunning, plunging sheer-lace dress with a feathery boa.
She even linked up with Grammy winner Tyla for an adorable selfie at the event.
MORE: Sunisa Lee shines in angelic all-white corset, tutu fit
Now, on the heels of another impressive Olympic run in Paris, Suni has received a rare honor for an athlete. Suni was officially named SI Swimsuit's newest swimsuit athlete for the 2025 issue of the iconic magazine.
SI Swimsuit shared a photo of Suni from her swimsuit shoot.
But they didn't stop there.
While the magazine will not hit shelves for another few months, SI Swimsuit is already treating the world to a behind-the-scenes look at the stunning shoot. Suni wows in front of the camera in a stunning black bikini.
MORE: Suni Lee shares flirty date night look in designer glasses
Suni reshared behind-the-scenes videos from the shoot on Instagram Stories.
That spread is going to be must-see.
During her run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 2020 Tokyo Games all-around champion took home a gold in the team all-around, and two bronze medals in the individual all-around and uneven bars finals. The wins took her overall Olympic medal count to 6 (two gold, one silver, three bronze).
It will be exciting to see where Suni pops up next.
