Suni Lee, Tyla share adorable selfie at epic fashion event
The stars were out in New York City this week for the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards. Two women with plenty of hardware to their name, Olympic champion Suni Lee and Grammy Award winner Tyla were among those who rubbed shoulders.
Suni looked stunning on the red carpet in her sheer-lace dress that had everyone turning their heads.
Tyla, meanwhile, broke out her own stunning look and slayed the red carpet as we are used to seeing when she graces events with her presence.
The two superstars linked up and channeled their inner fashionista for an epic selfie during the ceremony.
Suni shared the shot in a photodump on Instagram.
She also gave a closer look at her stunning dress that turned heads throughout the night
Other stars who were in attendance at the event were NFL WAG Alix Earle and pop star Ciara.
Since the Olympics, Lee has been making the rounds at various events including a trip back to her alma mater Auburn to watch some college football and recently stopped by the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
After stopping by the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Suni is once again flexing her style with an appearance at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards.
