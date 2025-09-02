The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle does high heels TikTok pose on US Open suite railing

The influencer has some fun before her boyfriend’s big quarterfinals match vs. Novak Djokovic.

Matt Ryan

Taylor Fritz (USA) with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle.
Taylor Fritz (USA) with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While Taylor Fritz is no doubt all about business on Tuesday as he gets ready for his big US Open quarterfinals match vs. Novak Djokovic, his super influencer girlfriend posted doing a viral TikTok pose having fun in the empty stands.

The 28-year-old Riddle has been a hit at the 27-year-old Fritz’s matches like with her sizzling red dress at the Australian Open, and her Wimbledon strawberry pink fit, and her look straight out of the movie “Clueless”.

Morgan Riddle
Just you average Riddle fit for a tennis match / Morgan Riddle/Instagram

She celebrated the No. 4 seed tennis star making the quarterfinals on Sunday with a preppy look, and on Tuesday she posted wearing a stunning miniskirt with heels combo while doing a viral “Squat and Slay” TikTok pose in the empty Arthur Ashe Stadium where Fritz will soon play.

Morgan Riddle
Morgan Riddle/Instagram

Morgan Riddle
Morgan Riddle/Instagram

She also has a couple of signature US Open Honey Duece cocktails there. Hopefully those are the first round or that could’ve ended badly.

Riddle and Fritz have been together since 2020 after meeting on a dating app.

Speaking of Fritz, he will take on the No. 7 seed and 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic in the quarterfinals as he himself seeks his first Grand Slam title.

No doubt while Fritz will be the a center of attention on the court, Riddle likewise will be in the crowd.

Morgan Riddle (left)
Morgan Riddle/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

