Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle addresses 'pregnant' talk in Australian Open blue fit

Morgan Riddle is always on fire with her fantastic looks during the tennis Grand Slams, and that hot streak continued at the 2026 Australian Open.

Riddle's boyfriend, the No. 9 seed American Taylor Fritz, is about to face Valentin Royer, ranked No. 58 in the world, in the first round, and yet his tennis influencer girlfriend is stealing the spotlight yet again in her first Aussie Open look in Melbourne, which was a stunning baby-blue long sleeve, off-shoulder knit top with a matching maxi skirt.

Morgan Riddle during the Roland-Garros 2025, French Open 2025, Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland-Garros Stadium on May 30, 2025 in Paris, France | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Riddle, with 481k Instagram and 607k TikTok followers, captioned her IG carousel post, "@australianopen hi missed you 🤭"

We all dream to look as good as Riddle, 28, and yet the beautiful blonde clapped back at social media trolls who called her out for looking "pregnant."

Morgan Riddle | Morgan Riddle/Instagram

Riddle says she deals with the 'pregnant' chatter all the time

Morgan Riddle | IMAGO / Future Image

Replying to a user that said, "It's a boy," in the comments from that baby-blue stunner post, Riddle wrote on her IG Stories, "this is why every influencer is on ozempic or has an ED btw" with a white heart emoji.

She then joked in another frame, "god forbid a girl has organs!!!"

Morgan Riddle claps back at social media trolls | Morgan Riddle/Instagram

Sharing another hater comment from her bikini shot from when she first got to Australia, with the troll writing, "I thought pregnant," Riddle confided, "mind you i get these on everything i post lol like what????"

Like what indeed, as it's absurd to ever suggest Riddle looks anything other than the model and fashion influencer that she is.

It's sad that Riddle has to deal with this abuse, and good for her to share it publicly to combat the nastiness that is commonplace on social media.

Fritz is hoping to capture that elusive first Grand Slam

July 11, 2025; Wimbledon, United Kingdom; Morgan Riddle, girlfriend of Taylor Fritz (USA)(not pictured), stands in his player's box prior to the match against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)(not pictured) in a gentlemen's singles semi-final on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Fritz, also 28, is looking to win his first major, but he'll have to do so in a crowded field, with the two heavyweights, two-time Australian Open defending champ Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, both lurking, along with the 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic.

In the meantime, Riddle looks fantastic and let the haters hate while she stuns in the Melbourne sun.

Mar. 20, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Taylor Fritz (USA) with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle after defeating Rafael Nadal (ESP) in the men s final at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

