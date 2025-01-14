Tennis WAGs Morgan Riddle, Costeen Hatzi stun in elegant Australian Open fits
All eyes in the tennis world are on Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, as the season officially kicks into high gear. While the stars are on the court, there are also stars in the stands who have been turning heads.
Tennis WAGs Morgan Riddle and Costeen Hatzi have been making waves with their stunning courtside style.
Riddle is the girlfriend of American star Taylor Fritz, while Hatzi is dating the always entertaining Aussie Nick Kyrgios. Fritz is the No. 4 seed in the tournament.
MORE: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle kicks off 2025 tennis season on bikini boat adventure
At the Australian Open, Riddle and Hatzi linked up at an event thrown by Polo Ralph Lauren and proved that they aren't going anywhere as tennis influencers.
The duo shined in stunning all-white fits that Hatzi shared on social media.
Statement made.
MORE: Nick Kyrgios' gf Costeen Hatzi brings courtside glam to Aussie Open
You don't always have to rock an extravagant fit to get attention. Sometimes you just have it, and there's no deny Morgan and Costeen are the "it girls" in the tennis world.
The Australian Open kicked off on January 6, 2025, with the qualifying rounds, and will run through January 26.
While Kyrgios was unfortunately eliminated in the opening round of the tournament, Fritz looks to keep his run going on Wednesday when he faces off against Cristian Garin of Chile.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’