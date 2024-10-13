Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle shows off her tennis fit for once
Usually Taylor Fritz is the one in his relationship wearing the tennis outfits.
Fritz’s longtime girlfriend Morgan Riddle is known as “the most famous woman in men’s tennis” for her fit game that brings all the attention off center court. At the US Open, she slayed in a look straight out of the movie Clueless and this flawless royal minidress at the final event.
Riddle later went with Fritz to his tournament in Japan, where she braved the Tokyo rain in a white dress, and then she stunned in Paris in a diamonds-all-over dress that would make Marilyn Monroe proud.
On Saturday, the 27-year-old ditched all the glam fits and in a role reversal was the one wearing the tennis clothes on her Instagram Stories.
She looks just as good on the court as off it.
While there’s video of Riddle on the Sunset Tennis Club’s Instagram from over the summer, it’s the first time she’s shared the fit to her 406K Instagram followers. She could have also worn it again for today. Here are some other shots of her from that account that show the full fit off.
The star tennis player, Fritz, and the fashion icon/influencer, Riddle, have been together since 2020.
She looks like she can play. She also has a great teacher to learn from.
