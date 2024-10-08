Taylor Rooks dresses down in black crop top, workout gear
Usually Taylor Rooks is one of the best dressed for Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football or on a red carpet for an event. Now, she’s giving us a rare glimpse of a different look off the field.
When Rooks isn’t teaching Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins how to Swag Surf, she’s giving award-winning interviews and coverage of NFL games each Thursday. With that, she’s always bringing it with her fit game like last week’s fancy suit to compete with colleague Charissa Thompson.
The 32-year-old journalist works hard to keep her body camera ready and proudly showed it off on Instagram.
Her secret? Pilates. Rooks said after doing nearly her nearly 300th Pilates class, “Almost 300! I'm so proud of myself. After my first class, I didn't know if I'd make it to my second but I've now done hundreds. A reminder that the big moments only happen because of the little decisions. I've never been a person that "enjoyed" working out but Pilates has shown me a different way to feel strong and be strong. It's taught me more discipline. I never regret going to class. But I always regret it when I don't. It's taught me not to care about the number on the scale and focus on how my body feels. An ode to being healthy both physically and mentally. And if nobody told you today - YOU LOOK GOOOOOD! 🫶“
Rooks will be back for Thursday’s game with the San Francisco 49ers visiting the Seattle Seahawks. She will surely be dressed back up in with one of her usual business fabulous looks.
