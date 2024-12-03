Taylor Rooks outshines Lakers-Timberwolves in bold tiger-print sideline dress
Taylor Rooks is back and forth between the NBA and the NFL with one thing in common: Her fit game is on fire.
The 32-year-old Rooks has slayed the NFL sidelines this year for Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football like this stunning pink fit that literally was a can’t-miss look, and this all-black leather stunner. She’s also shown she can slay a workout in her crop top in between games.
For Black Friday, Rooks was reporting on the Las Vegas Raiders at the Kansas City Chiefs in a beautiful “Crème de La crème” look.
With NBA season in full swing, Rooks is doing double duty between football and basketball. On Monday night, the dual threat reporter was in Minneapolis for the Los Angeles Lakers at the Minnesota Timberwolves game. Rooks could’ve heated up the cold Minnesota night outside with her sideline tiger-print dress and boots that definitely outshined an otherwise boring game.
That look will definitely steal away the attention from the players.
The Wolves would go on to win 109-80 in a marquee matchup dud, but the story of the night was clearly Rooks’ tiger-print fit.
Rooks will be back on NFL duty Thursday for the huge Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions matchup. No doubt she’ll continue to bring the fire looks there as well.
