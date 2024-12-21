Taylor Swift’s Elmo-like furry coat comically blends in with Chiefs mascot vs Texans
Taylor Swift is back in Chiefs nation.
RELATED: Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce match in red & black fits for Chiefs Black Friday game
Today, the “Fortnight” hitmaker is supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as the Chiefs face off against the Houston Texas — and she’s keeping warm while doing so.
Swift arrived to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium today, looking cozy in a fuzzy Chiefs red-colored coat. She also wore a pair of lacy leggings and knee-high black boots — the latter being a favorite of hers over the course of the ongoing NFL season.
This look comes just a week after Swift and Kelce visited the Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, surprising patients with holiday gifts.
The “Anti-Hero” singer has attended quite a few Chiefs games this season in support of the “Grotesquerie” actor, however, she was absent for a few games in October and November, as she was wrapping up her critically-acclaimed “Eras Tour” — which came to an end earlier this month after nearly two years.
Now that she has more time, we’ll likely see more of Swift’s stylish gameday fits, especially as the Chiefs are bound for the playoffs.
RELATED: Taylor Swift sneakily gave huge fan Caitlin Clark awesome swag
As the Chiefs have had a victorious season, they will once again make history on Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25 — as they will be one of the first teams to play during Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday Live broadcast. The Chiefs will face the Pittsburgh Steelers beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
