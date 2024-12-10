Taylor Swift sneakily gave huge fan Caitlin Clark awesome swag
If anyone could have pulled the "don't you know who I am" card when the Eras Tour stopped in Indianapolis, it was Caitlin Clark.
The transcendent WNBA star is a household name, and she's an admitted diehard Swiftie where The Athlete Lifestyle On SI profiled her proven devotion. Unfortunately, the reigning Rookie of the Year and just named Time Magazine's "Athlete of the Year" didn't get to meet the global pop icon Taylor Swift, even though she did get to meet her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end and blossoming media mogul, Travis Kelce.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark has perfect with toned abs named Time 'Athlete of the Year'
Buried in the accompanying Time feature for the extremely high honor of this year's bestowment was this little nugget"
"Swift gave Clark four bags of Eras Tour merchandise with a note saying Clark was inspiring to watch from afar. She said 'Trav and I' were excited to get to a Fever game now that the tour was winding down and invited Clark to attend a Chiefs game with her."
Swift is great at giving out special gifts, as Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt recently revealed as well.
As far as Clark's experience of realizing her own fame as a fan waiting to see one of her heroes perform, Taylor Swift. “People are just going crazy that I’m there,” Clark told Time. “I thought people would be so in their own world, ready to see Taylor. And it was just completely the opposite.”
RELATED: Why Caitlin Clark finally had to take off her Swiftie friendship bracelets
Fame does have its privileges, but in that case, Clark, 22, wasn't able to meet Swift, 34.
Four bags of swag though! That's worth a pretty penny, and now that Clark has decided not to join the new 3-on-3 league Unrivaled, despite the Messi-like offer, the Indiana Fever phenom will have plenty of time to attend a Chiefs game with Tay Tay.
The NFL might be lining it up as we speak.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
SEC queen: Loreal Sarkisian crushes hubby Steven in amazing Texas burnt orange fit
Little trouble: Livvy Dunne literally crushed by LSU gymnastics team in ‘squad’ photo
On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava wows in SMU cheerleaders trio before big game
Stealth mode: Hailee Steinfeld shares new romantic photo from Josh Allen’s proposal
Mom knows best: Savannah James sends love to Bronny after breakout Lakers game