Kids that Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce surprised at children's hospital are true icons
Taylor Swift is often described as a global pop icon. And by every measure, she's the biggest music star in the world, with the Eras Tour amassing almost $2.1 billion.
Yet when Swift, who turns 35 tomorrow (or today depending on when you're reading this) and boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star and media mogul Travis Kelce, also 35, surprised the kids of Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, the inspiring stories of these children proved that they were the true global icons. (Also Swift hung out with the one of the awesome hospital dogs captured on the Tails of KC Facility Dogs Instagram post with the caption, "QUEEN JELLY 🤝🏼 QUEEN TAYLOR.")
Local station FOX 4 does a fantastic job of describing all of the children's reactions, with many of their backstories, with a couple highlighted briefly.
A 12-year-old boy Blake, diagnosed with leukemia in June, was having a hard time after a bone marrow transplant. Swift's arrival turned his mood completely around, talking to her and showing off his Chiefs blanket that read, "Go Taylor's Boyfriend."
Another little girl figured it was ONLY going to be Santa Claus. Little did she know that it was going to be Taylor friggin' Swift.
Tails of KC Facility Dogs caught another adorable reaction. A little girl at the hospital tells Swift, "I like Travis now!," to which the birthday girl responds, "Yes, me too!" (Here's the full exchange with a hilarious misunderstanding around San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy that led to the "now" part of her answer.)
It's easy to get cynical of the Swift and Kelce relationship, but for these kids on this amazingly special occasion, it was a dream come true.
Take that St. Nick!
