The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kids that Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce surprised at children's hospital are true icons

Taylor Swift and Chiefs star Travis Kelce visited Children's Mercy Hospital the day before her 35th birthday. Hearing the kids' stories will bring you to tears.

Matthew Graham

Nov 29, 2024: Taylor Swift arriving at the Kansas City Chiefs game
Nov 29, 2024: Taylor Swift arriving at the Kansas City Chiefs game / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift is often described as a global pop icon. And by every measure, she's the biggest music star in the world, with the Eras Tour amassing almost $2.1 billion.

Yet when Swift, who turns 35 tomorrow (or today depending on when you're reading this) and boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star and media mogul Travis Kelce, also 35, surprised the kids of Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, the inspiring stories of these children proved that they were the true global icons. (Also Swift hung out with the one of the awesome hospital dogs captured on the Tails of KC Facility Dogs Instagram post with the caption, "QUEEN JELLY 🤝🏼 QUEEN TAYLOR.")

RELATED: Oregon Ducks HC Dan Lanning shares wife's inspiring cancer journey

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift / Tails of KC Facility Dogs/Instagram

Local station FOX 4 does a fantastic job of describing all of the children's reactions, with many of their backstories, with a couple highlighted briefly.

A 12-year-old boy Blake, diagnosed with leukemia in June, was having a hard time after a bone marrow transplant. Swift's arrival turned his mood completely around, talking to her and showing off his Chiefs blanket that read, "Go Taylor's Boyfriend."

Another little girl figured it was ONLY going to be Santa Claus. Little did she know that it was going to be Taylor friggin' Swift.

RELATED: Josh Allen posts epic lovey dovey Hailee Steinfeld birthday post with cute photo

Tails of KC Facility Dogs caught another adorable reaction. A little girl at the hospital tells Swift, "I like Travis now!," to which the birthday girl responds, "Yes, me too!" (Here's the full exchange with a hilarious misunderstanding around San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy that led to the "now" part of her answer.)

Taylor Swift
Tails of KC Facility Dogs/Instagram

It's easy to get cynical of the Swift and Kelce relationship, but for these kids on this amazingly special occasion, it was a dream come true.

Take that St. Nick!

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets

Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé

Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick

Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday

Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News