Travis Kelce's 'Grotesquerie' co-star Niecy Nash reveals his 'bougie greedy' meal habits
Travis Kelce has been killing it with his TV run, but fans will have to say goodbye to one of his roles tonight. This evening marks the season finale of FX’s “Grotesquerie,” on which, Kelce has showcased range playing two versions of the character Ed Lachlan.
Ahead of the finale, Travis’ co-star Niecy Nash made a guest appearance on today’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast, which Travis co-hosts with his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce. During the podcast, Jason asked Nash about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s diva-like behavior on set. Without missing a beat, Nash shared some on-set memories, recalling Travis’ eating habits.
“I’ve said this behind your back,” Nash said. “So I’ma say it to your face—you are probably the nicest and the greediest person I’ve ever met in my life.”
This very specific descriptor prompted laughter from both brothers, and Nash stood by what she said.
“You’re so greedy,” Nash said, “and you’re bougie greedy.” Nash noted that Travis often ordered a range of meals, from burgers to high-end meals. Evidently, he would often surprise the “Grotesquerie” cast and crew by how frequently he said “My chef prepared this for me.”
On “Grotesquerie,” Nash plays detective Lois Tryon, who believes she is solving mysteries and crimes that feel personal while grappling with the fact that her husband Marshall (Courtney Vance) is in the hospital in a coma. Travis plays nursing orderly Lachlan. However, in the series’ seventh episode — which aired Wednesday, October 16 — a twist reveals that it was Lois who was in the coma as a result of alcohol poisoning, and the events leading up to the reveal took place in her imagination.
Lachlan himself is not a nursing orderly, but actually an employee of a pretzel shop.
Tonight, we’ll learn more about these characters as the mysterious Grotesquerie is set to be revealed in the finale.
But if you know you’ll miss seeing Travis on the screen, you can catch him on Prime Video’s “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”
