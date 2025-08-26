Taylor Swift's elegant Travis Kelce engagement fit is shockingly affordable
Taylor Swift has become a global pop-star icon because she remains so relatable.
So while the internet and social media explode with the news that Swift and her three-time Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce are engaged, the 35-year-old world famous singer-songwriter had one important part of the picture-perfect setting that almost any Swiftie can afford: her simple, yet elegant dress.
RELATED: Details on Taylor Swift's huge, but classy, engagement ring
Well let's be clear, affordable at the time of Swift's shared post with Kelce announcing the wonderful news, because now it will be instantly sold out, with prices being driven up exponentially if you wanted one for yourself.
RELATED: What does Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement post caption mean?
But at the time of this posting, according to X twitter handle what taylor wears, the striped silk-blend Ralph Lauren dress went for $399 retail, and could be found for $320 on sale.
RELATED: 3 hidden clues on why Taylor Swift is Super Bowl LX halftime show performer
It was probably a nod to her humble upbringing, originally from Reading, Pennsylvania, a blue-collar suburb outside of Philadelphia, before she became world famous after moving to Nashville to follow her dreams.
Now along with that humbleness was also some of the wealth the 35-year-old, 12-number ones hitmaker has amassed, most recently with her $2-billion earning Eras Tour behemoth, including the $29,500 Santos Demoiselle gold diamond watch by Cartier and a massive, but classy, engagement ring by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, allegedly.
It's a perfect blend of her background, and now at 35 years old, the same age as her now fiancé Kelce, she has mastered everything in life, including finally finding a life partner.
A perfect "Love Story," if you will.
