Taylor Swift stuns in Kansas City Chiefs red minidress at Grammys
Taylor Swift arrived on the red carpet for the 67th annual Grammy Awards at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, and immediately had everyone talking.
The pop megastar arrived to the awards with several nominations including Record of the Year for "Fortnight" and Album of the Year for "The Tortured Poets Department" without Kansas City Chiefsbeau Travis Kelce by her side, but her red carpet look kept the Chiefs on everyone's mind.
Swift was rocking a red minidress and bright red lipstick when she pulled up to the ceremony.
MORE: Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce's Chiefs teammate, gf epic Christmas gift
Swift was wearing all-red everyone which had people dub her look "Kansas City Chiefs red."
Swift always knows how to make a big statement when she arrives.
MORE: Definitive proof Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift are super tight
Kelce wasn't in attendance for the awards ceremony as he prepares for Super Bowl week with his team. It is the second straight year that Kelce has been forced to miss the Grammys with his gal, but he'll feel just fine if he brings home some hardware.
The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesers Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The game will air live on FOX with kickoff scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Of course, Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar will perform the halftime show.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie
Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf
Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look
Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message
Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen