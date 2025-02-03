Taylor Swift seemingly has secret Travis Kelce jewelry hidden under Grammys minidress
Taylor Swift immediately turned heads when she arrived on the red carpet for the 67th annual Grammy Awards.
As the pop megastar always does, she rocked a stunning fit that had social media on fire.
And, because it is Taylor Swift, the Swifties were looking for some Easter Eggs amd secret messages as she has been known to do throughout the years.
MORE: Taylor Swift stuns in Kansas City Chiefs red minidress at Grammys
Fans immediately acknowledged her bright red Vivienne Westwood dress, which could be an homage to boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, but there was also one other detail.
Swift was rocking a leg chain around her thigh with the letter "T."
MORE: Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce's Chiefs teammate, gf epic Christmas gift
"Taylor is so down bad of course she’s wearing Chiefs red with a T on her upper thigh," on X user wrote.
MORE: Definitive proof Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift are super tight
Another added, "Put that T on her thigh! She knew what she did right there."
Kelce wasn't in attendance for the awards ceremony as he prepares for Super Bowl week with his team. It is the second straight year that Kelce has been forced to miss the Grammys with his gal.
The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesers Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The game will air live on FOX with kickoff scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Of course, Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar will perform the halftime show.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie
Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf
Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look
Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message
Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen