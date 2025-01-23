Amazing Travis Kelce photo beside beardless Jason will have you howling
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are two of the most recognizable faces around the NFL. An old photo of the brothers together before the fame is crazy to see just how different they looked.
Travis, who is the All-Pro tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jason, who retired as the All-Pro center with the Philadelphia Eagles and now commentator for ESPN, are on TV every Sunday during the season.
They also host the “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” podcast that has netted them an insane nine-figure deal.
While Travis, 35, is also known for being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and for all the ads he does like a recent one with Livvy Dunne, Jason, 37, is also well known for his funny personality and frat-like stunts with fans. He, too, is featured in many commercials.
An old photo of the brothers in what looks like college for the Cincinnati Bearcats surfaced, showing that before the crazy Travis haircuts and facial hair, and before Jason had his signature beard, they were baby-faced young men.
Both brothers attended Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
Both brothers will be together in the Hall of Fame one day.
While Travis is going for his fourth Super Bowl, Jason finished with one. The Kelce brothers never cease to entertain even if it’s just an old photo.
