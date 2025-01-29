Definitive proof Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift are super tight
No one's life is more scrutinized than Taylor Swift.
The global pop icon's every move is analyzed, dissected, and critiqued given the 35-year-old girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is easily the biggest star in the world.
While Brittany Mahomes might not be in the Swift stratosphere, NFL fans have very strong opinions about Patrick Mahomes' polarizing wife too.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes receives amazing personal Taylor Swift baby gift for Golden
That's why it's a perfect storm to speculate about their friendship, especially when it seemed like there had been a falling out earlier in the season that put the speculation into hyperdrive. Whey they were spotted hugging it out at the US Open men's final, that was seen as a publicity stunt by some.
So when they were spotted celebrating after the annual tradition of Chiefs victory celebrations, a hug doesn't mean much. Well, given this video that popped up from the AFC Championship Game festivities (originally shot by the Kansas City Star), there is no doubt that Swift considers Mahomes, 29, part of her inner circle.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares first tiny glimpse of baby Golden with Chiefs theme
"You look so great," Swift tells Mahomes. "Oh my god, you kept me so calm the last couple of weeks."
Swift then turns to Donna Kelce, Travis and Jason Kelce's mother, now a celebrity in her own right.
"I did not know what to do, and I just texted her [Brittany], and I'd be like, 'Tell me it's going to be OK.'"
RELATED: 5-foot-11 Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy wowed by Swift's height seeing her in-person
As one user joked, Brittany was giving birth to her third child, Golden, while trying to keep her fellow Chiefs WAG calm during the NFL playoffs. Also every other fanbase is screaming, you're going after your third straight Super Bowl! Is it really that stressful?!
It speaks to Swift's passion as a fan, which even if you hate the Chiefs, is quite endearing, no matter what media troll Skip Bayless thinks. And she's shown that extreme enthusiasm, often caught by cameras, since dating Kelce. This video proves that she leans on Mrs. Mahomes way more than previously speculated.
Now that stress level will be ratcheted up one last time in Super Bowl LIX, where the Chiefs take on Swift's former favorite NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Brittany's texts from Swift will be blowing up until then.
