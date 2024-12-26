Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce's Chiefs teammate, gf epic Christmas gift
Taylor Swift didn't return to her home state of Pennsylvania to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.
But, she was still feeling the holiday spirit.
Chiefs WAG Sheawna Weathersby shared a photo on social media of several gift bags and an expensive bottle of champagne that was sent to her and boyfriend Chris Jones from Tay Tay herself.
RELATED: Taylor Swift joins Kansas City Chiefs WAGs for Patrick Mahomes' birthday bash
A message on the gift wrapping read, "Merry Christmas, She She! Love, Tay Tay."
Sheawana wrote, "So blessed & grateful this holiday season," Sheawana wrote. "Thank yoouuu, Tay Tay!" She added two heart emojis.
Since becoming a staple at Chiefs games, Taylor has become close with Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancee, Chariah Gordon, and Sheawna.
MORE: Hollywood Brown's wife Zoei rocks all-red fit, Louis V scarf for Chiefs Christmas
While Taylor was home for the holiday, the Chiefs locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the NFL playoffs.
Kansas City will wrap up the regular season on the road when they travel to Mile High to face the division-rival Denver Broncos.
Whether Taylor Swift decides to pull up to Mile High Stadium for the AFC West showdown remains to be seen. If she doesn't, we can expect to see her at Arrowhead when the Chiefs return to action in the postseason.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America’s HC: Lions’ Dan Campbell’s wife reveals his surprising truck choice
Winning!: Russell Wilson, Ciara crush epic Christmas photo with kids in all-black fits
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld crushes Josh Allen at Bills Christmas party in fire-red gown
First Lady: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game