Hidden meaning behind Taylor Swift’s ring with Travis Kelce inspiration
The Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday, Feb. 9. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Co. look to become the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl three-peat.
Kelce's girlfriend and No. 1 fan, Taylor Swift, will be at the Superdome cheering for the Chiefs on Sunday night. Swift's presence has proved to be good luck for Kansas City, as the Chiefs are 19-3 when she's in attendance.
The "Down Bad" singer will be in a VIP Suite alongside the 10-time Pro Bowler's brother, Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, although they are both rooting fo the Eagles.
Two days before the Super Bowl, Swift and Kelce stepped out for a double date in New Orleans with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Swift looked beautiful in a Simkhai lace dress and Larroudé booties, however, it was the pop star's jewelry that caught fans' attention.
Sarah Chapelle, who runs he Taylor Swift Styled Instagram account, noted how the 14-time Grammy winner wore Long Love Explosion Charms and Diamond Huggie Hoops from Three Stories jewelry. along with a Kimitaki chain ring ($6,350.00). However, it was the opal heart-shaped ring that made fans swoon.
Swift revealed why opals mean so much to her while speaking to US Weekly in 2017. "When I was bullied in school, my mom used to take me to T.J. Maxx after school to look at the opal jewelry,” she told the outlet. "I thought opals were so beautiful, and somehow it made me feel better."
Opal also happens to be Kelce's birthstone. One fan commented, "Travis birthstone. Her grandma's too. It's meant to be." Another Swiftie saw the "invisble string" and simpled posted, "😭😭😭."
To celebrate Swift's 34th birthday last year, Keleigh Teller, wife of actor Miles Teller, gave her a massive opal ring surrounded by blue topaz gemstones, combining the singer's December birthstone with Kelce's.
