Chiefs star, girlfriend announce 'Super Bowl' baby girl's name
The Kansas City Chiefs entered the playoffs after winning their ninth consecutive AFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the conference. After decisive win over the Houston Texans in the divisional round, they punched their ticket to the Super Bowl after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.
For Chiefs star Justin Reid, who's in the final year of his $31.5 million contract, this playoff run has been incredible both on and off the field. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, weren't the only couple on the team welcome a baby during the postseason.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
Reid's girlfriend, Marissa Rand, announced the couple was expecting with a nod to how Kourtney Kardashian revealed her pregnancy at one of Travis Barker's concerts, holding up an "I'm pregnant" sign at a game in October.
She captioned the post, "I heard Super Bowl babies are God’s favorite ;)... Can you guess the gender? 💘." A few weeks later, the couple revealed that they were expecting a baby girl with a poolside gender reveal video.
They captioned the video on Instagram, "Coming February 2025 💗." However, their baby girl did not wait until February to arrive. The two-time Super Bowl champ and his girlfriend revealed their daughter arrived on Jan. 20, just two days after the Texans-Chiefs showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.
The posted several photos from Rand's maternity shoot on Jan. 29 and wrote, "Mom and Dad are so excited that you have arrived Cielle."
Reid spoke to reporters about welcoming Cielle on Jan. 22 . "It was a busy weekend for me," he said. "I had my baby girl which was the highlight, even better than the divisional win! I got to go to the birth center, I saw her being born and didn’t feel anything except love and so much happiness holding her."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All the smoke: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ
Plus won: Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ MLB banquet in stunning low-cut dress
Bills blues: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest game
Spoiled with love: Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye
Not so lonely: 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, without Belichick, rocks knee-high boots