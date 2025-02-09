Travis Kelce's Career Should Be Appreciated in Potential Final Start
The Kansas City Chiefs are just hours away from being on the cusp of history in Super Bowl LIX as the franchise looks to become the first in NFL history to win three consecutive Lombardi trophies. One of the key components from the Chiefs dynasty has been future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce, whose popularity has skyrocketed over the last several years into celebrity and pop culture stardom.
Kelce is arguably the greatest tight end to ever play the game. He has transcended his position into an incredibly valuable one and has changed the way it's played. Kelce is one of few examples of what the modern tight end is: a versatile player with outstanding receiving skills and blocking abilities to transform their respective offenses.
However, the 35-year-old star is close to the end of his career and could be there already. As of today, Kelce’s future is undecided and it’s fair to question how much longer he can be an impact player for the Chiefs offense and as quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ security blanket. There is a real possibility that Super Bowl LIX is Kelce’s final game.
If this is the case, his impact on and off the field will be everlasting, both in the regular season and postseason where he has set or shattered multiple records throughout his illustrious 12-year career in the NFL and as a celebrity in the last couple of years.
On the field, Kelce was a menace anytime he stepped onto it. He offered the athleticism to create yards after the catch and was always slippery through tackle attempts. This was as sure-handed of a tight end or skill player as anyone in the league. When Mahomes became the starting quarterback in 2018, Kelce’s game exploded, racking up over 1,100 yards in their first five seasons together.
Should Kelce hang up his cleats after tonight’s game, he is in a position to continue to remain a great ambassador for the sport while likely heading up more opportunities in the movie industry. He played the role of Ed Laclan in the FX horror drama Grotesquerie and is expected to have another in Happy Gilmore 2. On top of all of this, he is in a committed relationship with one of the world’s biggest stars, Taylor Swift.
What Kelce has done on and off the field is nothing short of incredible. Yet, his potential retirement exposes the Chiefs in more ways than none as they are likely in store for a potential retooling a decline in overall performance in 2025. This isn’t to say Kelce was a world beater this season but he still made plays when it mattered the most and there have not been any Chiefs skill players to step up in this regard.
This is likely weighing the decision for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer: does he give his offense an assistance while potentially having a lesser role next season or enjoy life away from the game with his family and loved ones? That decision is Kelce’s to make and his alone.
It will not be hard for Kelce to find success in his post-playing career. However, his time on the field will be missed and it’s time to begin appreciating what he has accomplished, done for his position, and for the sport with how people view tight ends.
While all of us are watching the possibility of history in the making, take a moment to appreciate the player Kelce became and what he has done for the Chiefs over the last 12 years. If this is it, what a ride for the kid from Cleveland Heights, as he will join his brother Jason in Canton in a few years time.
